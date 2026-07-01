50 Cent Announced as Headliner For Trump Jr’s Club on the Fourth of July

Home News Hannah Ilko July 1st, 2026 - 7:06 PM

Rapper 50 Cent is a headliner for Trump Jr’s (President Donald Trump’s sons) Club on the Fourth of July to celebrate on the night of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Which will take place in an exclusive Washington D.C. club for millionaires.

Consequence.net reports that this gig will be an out of character act for the rapper. Since 50 Cent turned down $3 million to perform at a Donald Trump rally and said no to an invite to at the Republican National Convention in 2024. In the same year, 50 Cent said in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” that he was “afraid” of politics, expressing that he believed that it could impact a rapper’s career in a negative way.

Yet, 50 Cent has dabbled in supporting President Trump in the past and endorsed him before the 2020 election then rescinded his support soon after. This means that the rapper has supported the Republican party on and off through the last couple of years and while it hasn’t impacted his career immensely it confuses potential listeners of his music where he stands on social and political issues that impact the US today. Overall, making the general public questions his integrity on world events, social issues, political issues and so much more due to 50 Cent’s willingness to be connected to Trumps family members and politics as a whole.

As of now, 50 Cent is rumored to perform at the Georgetown club by Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland. On another note, 50 Cent will be in the upcoming Street Fighter film.