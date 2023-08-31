50 Cent Hits Fan With Microphone After Throwing it Into Crowd

Home News James Reed August 31st, 2023 - 3:30 PM

50 Cent threw his microphone into the crowd and hit a woman in the head during the latest stop on his “Final Lap Tour” in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 30th. The incident took place while the New York rapper was performing with YG and had problems with his microphone. He dropped one non-working mic off the stage before throwing a second one into the crowd. According to TMZ, he wasn’t intentionally trying to hit her.

Photos appeared on Instagram identifying the woman as Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain and showed her with several cuts on her forehead. 50 Cent has yet to address the incident on social media.

View a clip of 50 throwing the microphone below, followed by photos of the damage it caused.

Last month, Cardi B also hurled a microphone intro the crowd and hit a concert attendant. At that time, however, she was defending herself against a fan who threw a drink at her on stage, but she hit someone else nearby. That person filed a police report the next day, but Cardi was cleared of a possible battery charge.

This summer has had many incidents where artists have been attacked by fans mid-concert. In recent months, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after being hit in the face by a phone, Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet, and P!NK got assaulted by a fan who threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage. In response, Adele called out reckless concertgoers for “forgetting fucking show etiquette.”

