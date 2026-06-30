The HU Unveil Dynamic New Video For “Grey Hun”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 30th, 2026 - 10:53 PM

Mongolian folk metal band The HU have shared the official music video for their new song, “Grey Hun,” giving fans another look into their upcoming third studio album, HUN, which is set to arrive on July 24 via Better Noise Music.

“Grey Hun” continues to show what makes The HU stand out as a band, as they bring together heavy rock, traditional Mongolian instrumentation and throat singing in a way that feels both ancient and modern. The song has a strong percussive movement that pushes the track forward, while the vocals give it a chant-like force that makes it feel bigger than a normal rock single. Instead of only sounding aggressive, the song feels spiritual and motivational, as if it is meant to push listeners toward courage and self-understanding.

The meaning of the song also fits that sound. According to Enkush, “Grey Hun” encourages listeners to be comfortable with who they are. That idea comes through in the lyrics, which focus on self-control, courage and choosing a better path instead of being destroyed by rage or revenge. The song warns against causing harm to others while also calling for people to become stronger, wiser and more alive. Its repeated message to live with courage makes the track feel like both a personal anthem and a larger spiritual statement.

The video, directed by Dashdondog Bayarmagnai, builds on that same feeling by giving the song a cinematic visual world. Instead of making the track feel small, the video matches the song’s wide, open energy, connecting the music to images of movement, nature and inner strength. The idea that inspired the song was a man riding his horse through a vast landscape, and the video carries that feeling of motion and freedom while keeping the band’s powerful performance at the center.

“Grey Hun” follows “Lost Soul,” which featured Nothing More vocalist Jonny Hawkins, and continues the rollout for HUN. With this new single, The HU once again show that their music is not only about heaviness, but also about identity, tradition and finding the strength to live the life someone is meant to have.

According to mxdwn, The HU are continuing to build their identity around powerful, physical and battle-ready music, with “The Men” showing their rock anthem side through a video set in an MMA gym and “Warrior Chant” leaning into the chant-driven sound that fans already recognize as one of the band’s signatures.





