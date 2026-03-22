The Hu Unveil Two New Singles “The Men” & “Warrior Chant”

Home News Nick Aagesen March 22nd, 2026 - 6:01 AM

The HU has released two new singles. One is titled “The Men”, and the other is “Warrior Chant.” “The Men” is a rock anthem with a video set inside a mixed martial arts gym with fighters performing moves while the song is playing. “Warrior Chant,” is a song that just like the title says, is a powerful chant that any fan of the Hu can sing to. When speaking about “The Men,” The Hu said that this song is tailor made for “an epic battle scene.” They also said that it can be used for a climax to a workout session or a video game.

The Hu says that “Warrior Chant,” was really in their wheelhouse and something fans of the band know them for that style of music. They said that it has their signature rhythm and that fans will hear the song and know, “that one’s is ours.”

The Hu is releasing these new songs before they go on tour with Apocolyptica this spring. The tour will start on May 12 and run throughout May and June. They will be playing around the U.S. as well as the UK and Europe. They are also coming off an appearance on the Netflix show One Piece.