Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “I Belong To The Sky”

Home News Aryn Honaker June 30th, 2026 - 2:05 PM

The English singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel released a new song titled “I Belong To The Sky” earlier today. Following the rollout pattern of his 2023 compilation album i/o, he is releasing a new song for every full moon, per Louder. This new track becomes the seventh song for his upcoming album, o/i. Gabriel shared that “I Belong To The Sky” was a candidate for i/o, but it didn’t get finished in time. Despite that, he says, “it was always one of my favorites.”

The seven-minute track is spellbinding; its instrumentation whisks you away in a sense. It has a dreamy, surreal quality. The lyrics hint at a space that is not entirely in the material world, such as “The sun paints a smile/From the east to the west/Quiet now/As dreams leave their nest/Leave their nest.”

“I’m a strong believer that reality is more malleable than we imagine,” Gabriel said of the song’s themes, “and that if you really make strong pictures of something happening, you really affect the chances of it materialising. Visualising… how dreams leave their nest, is the main topic of the song.”

He continues on to say, “One of the things that the technological revolution is doing is accelerating the time for thoughts to become material things. The time it takes to transform an idea into something material is being radically cut. In the song, the verses have a more dreamlike ‘on your back and look up at the sky‘ feeling, and then in the chorus it’s about the execution, the materialising.”