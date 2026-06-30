Billy Strings’ Ionia Freak Fair 2026 Metal Lineup Announced Featuring Bane, Cryptopsy, For The Fallen Dreams & More

Home News Guillaume Oded June 30th, 2026 - 10:47 PM

Billy Strings’ Ionia Freak Fair is adding a much heavier side to the upcoming festival, as the event has announced its 2026 metal lineup featuring Bane, Cryptopsy, For The Fallen Dreams, Heartsick, Flesh and Blood Robot and See You Next Tuesday.

The festival will take place later this summer in Ionia, Michigan, with Strings bringing together bluegrass, roots music and now a full metal tent that makes the event feel even more unusual and interesting.

Cryptopsy will be one of the biggest names on the metal lineup, as the Montreal death metal band are set to headline The Pyramid Scheme Pinball & Metal Tent on Saturday, August 29. The performance comes almost a year after Cryptopsy collaborated with Strings on “Blasphemy Made Fresh,” making their festival appearance feel like a continuation of that strange but fitting crossover between bluegrass and extreme metal. The band also arrived after releasing their latest album, An Insatiable Violence, which earned praise for keeping their brutal technical death metal sound violent, fast and precise more than 30 years into their career.

Bane will also bring major hardcore energy to the festival. The Boston band have long been known for emotional, aggressive live shows that turn hardcore into something both physical and communal. Their appearance gives the festival a different kind of heaviness from Cryptopsy, one rooted more in crowd movement, shouted vocals and the feeling of release that has always made hardcore shows feel powerful. For The Fallen Dreams will add a metalcore presence to the lineup, giving the festival another act that can balance melody, breakdowns and emotional heaviness. The Michigan band’s appearance also fits well with the festival’s location, as they bring a local heavy music connection into a lineup already filled with surprising choices.

Heartsick, Flesh and Blood Robot and See You Next Tuesday round out the metal side of the festival, with each act adding more aggression, chaos and underground energy to the tent. Together, the lineup makes Ionia Freak Fair feel less like a normal bluegrass festival and more like a celebration of everything loud, fast and unexpected.

According to mxdwn, Billy Strings is entering a deeply personal and grief-centered era with So Much For Goodbyes, using the album to honor his late mother, Debra Apostol, while turning heartbreak, memory and loss into music that shows how much the guitar remains his way of surviving difficult moments.





