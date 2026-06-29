The B-52s Issue Statement After Set Cancelation Due To Storm: “There Was Lightning But The Promoter Still Had The Crew Set Up The Stage And Told The Band To Get Ready”

Home News Beka Welsh June 29th, 2026 - 10:09 PM

The B-52s’ frontman Fred Schneider put out a statement on social media criticizing the Frances’s Retro C Trop music festival promoter for allegedly ignoring weather concerns and putting the band and their fans in danger. According to NME, the B-52s’ set at the festival in Tolloloy, France, on Saturday, was canceled just minutes before they were supposed to go on stage due to a severe storm. The festival was supposed to wrap up the following day, but the venue ended up canceling all Sunday shows the night before.

“It is with great regret that we are forced to cancel the final day of the 2026 edition of the festival, scheduled for Sunday, June 28, due to a tornado that occurred late last night and destroyed all public reception facilities,” the festival organizers wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The B-52s also made their own statement on Facebook following their show’s last minute cancellation. The band apologized to all the fans that had been waiting for the performance, stating, “the storm made it impossible to continue, and the safety of our fans and everyone on site had to come first.” They went on to thank their touring crew for helping everyone through the situation and said that they hoped everyone had been able to get back safely.

Schneider put out his own lengthy statement about the situation where he expanded on the effects of the storm and called out the festival’s promoter. “Last night was a total disaster,” he wrote. “The promoter knew the dangerous storm that was brewing and on its way to The C Trop Music Festival in Tilloloy, France. First, there was lightning, but the promoter still had the crew set up the stage and told the band to get ready to perform. Luckily, our tour manager, said to hold back 10 minutes because it’s not safe and we have to see what is going on with the storm […] And then, while we’re in the dark, and the people working for the promoter were walking around with flashlights asking us to sign, posters and well I won’t tell you what strong expletives words were used.”

Schneider also included photos of the destruction caused by the storm to the stage and equipment.

The full statement can be read below:

“This is not my usual content. This is very serious. Last night was a total disaster. The promoter knew the dangerous storm that was brewing and on its way to The C Trop Music Festival in Tilloloy, France.

First, there was lightning, but the promoter still had the crew set up the stage and told the band to get ready to perform. Luckily,

Our tour manager, said to hold back 10 minutes because it’s not safe and we have to see what is going on with the storm.

Then it was like a world wind hurricane force and heavy rain.

Most of our crew was caught and had to duck under where they could for shelter. The festival was evacuated. We could not even leave because it was too dangerous to drive. The power went out several times backstage.

We felt terrible for the fans that have waited in the heat all day for us to perform. And then get very little warning to no warning from the promoter that it wasn’t safe to stay out and make our way to the stage, there was lightning striking the band before our set.

Scaffolding even fell from the stage and destroyed our equipment.

Keyboards, mic stands, laptops,

sound equipment. All destroyed.

Clawdia our mascot tumbled off stage when the sides and back curtain of the stage blew off.

One silver lining was John’s guitars

weren’t destroyed, but we’re heavily soaked and they can be dried out. I still haven’t found out what happened to Ken’s and Tracy‘s equipment and Sterling‘s drum kit. The drum kit was blown all over the stage.

I still don’t know the total assessment of the damage, but

Here are the photos…

As you see in the photo with the lightning, FYC band was on stage as lightning struck.

This was extremely dangerous for them because the stage is loaded with large metal objects.

Etc

And then, while we’re in the dark, and the people working for the promoter were walking around with flashlights asking us to sign, posters and well I won’t tell you what strong expletives words were used.

Our tour manager, Alice Martin handled everything in an incredibly great manner. We could’ve been stuck on stage if we didn’t hold for those 10 minutes.

Our sound man Frank feared for his life. It was that dangerous.

We were worried about the crew the entire time.

No one was hurt thank goddess.”