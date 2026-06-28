Steve Lacy and SZA Team Up For New Song “Is It Cool?”

Home News Akeem Ivory June 28th, 2026 - 9:53 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Oh yeah? is Steve’s most personal art to date – the culmination of a four year journey whereupon Steve found himself feeling at home in foreign countries and situations and less at home at home. New single “is it cool? (feat. SZA),” the latest offering from his upcoming album Oh yeah?, out July 17, 2026 via RCA Records. This collaboration has been highly-anticipated since the duo confirmed they were in the studio together back in March, and “is it cool? (feat. SZA)” undeniably lives up to the hype.

Steve’s candid-as-ever lyrics blend seamlessly with SZA’s ethereal vocals – the result is a confessional reckoning with self-sabotaging habits and tumultuous romances, brought to life by two of R&B’s most influential voices. Taking the reins of the production, writing, performance, and the creative, Steve eventually found his way back, and we are thankful he did. “is it cool? (feat. SZA)” follows the album’s lead single “the feeling,” which served as a brilliant reminder of Lacy’s ability to manifest modern Pop, Alt, and R&B in a sound that is less genre-defying and more genre-defining.

To usher in this new record, Steve will embark on a series of tour dates across Asia this Summer, including headlining slots at Summer Sonic and Lalala festival. For ticketing information, visit https://www.wearesteve.net/ + see below for a full list of tour dates.

ALL UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

August 13th – Toyosu PIT – Tokyo, Japan

August 15th – Summer Sonic Tokyo – Tokyo, Japan

August 16th – Summer Sonic Osaka – Osaka, Japan

August 19th – Olympic Hall – Seoul, Korea

August 21st – Lalala Festival Manila – Manila, Philippines

August 23rd – Lalala Festival Jakarta – Jakarta, Indonesia