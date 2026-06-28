Pete Yorn Drops New Sentimental Song “IDYLLWILD”

Home News Hannah Ilko June 28th, 2026 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Yesterday, Pete Yorn released “Idyllwild” the second single from his eleventh album All The Beauty out July 24. The track illustrates a perfect day with Pete’s ten-year-old daughter.

The song has many instances of Yorn talking about memories with his daughter. For example, “In the desert park, river rages white water. From the mountain top. You shape rocks into hearts”. These lines are describing what Yorn was observing when he was in the mountains with his daughter and what his daughter did while they were on top of the mountain bonding. The song has elements of pop and folk through its use of acoustic guitar and meaningful lyrics, while also incorporating fast vibrations and drum accents that give the song more depth and allow for indie influences to come into play. The visuals of this video consist of black and white videos of nature, animals and family memories, creating an emotional reaction from the viewer that allows them to create a connection to the song.

Yorn’s Press Release quotes him saying “it started as a song about fatherhood and later became about how coming out of adversity can make you stronger”. This means that the song can be applied to relationships and the unknown at the same time, allowing Yorn’s fans to relate to the track on many different levels.

Overall connecting to the sentiment of ‘All The Beauty’ due to it being an album about reflecting on being present, honoring the past without being trapped in nostalgia, reflecting the surrender to love after emerging from chaos and dysfunction. This proves that this song is essential to Yorn’s album because of its reflection on a father daughter relationship, honoring past memories and allowing Yorn’s love for his daughter to be acknowledged within the “Idyllwild” listening experience.