La Roux Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “Babyline”

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2026 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Synthpop artist La Roux shared a new single today, titled “Babyline.” The new release gives fans another taste of their upcoming fourth studio album Old Flames, which was announced last month alongside the lead single “Cabin Fever.” A video was also released for the track, available on La Roux’s YouTube channel.

With a video staring the artist themselves dancing in a white room, the track features a catchy beat with La Roux’s light vocals giving the whole song an upbeat atmosphere. Described as finding “redemption, release and renewal” and a “sun-soaked” track, All Saints and Mariah Carey are cited as particular references for the song. The song itself is about finding yourself after long periods of hiding, of starting again and the bravery required for that. “‘Babyline’ is about finding your way out of the woods and back to yourself,” La Roux said in a press release. “‘Cabin Fever’ was very much the start of my story, and ‘Babyline’ is where I ended up and where I continue to be. Happier, lighter, braver.”

“This record says things about how they are: how I am and who I am,” La Roux said speaking on the album. “It’s been a process of admitting what I got wrong through telling these tales and coming to terms with where I am now. Old Flames is essentially me processing why I’ve behaved the way that I have and saying goodbye to it. It’s a farewell to that way of behaving in love and life. And in music too.” Old Flames is out November 6th.