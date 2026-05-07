La Roux Announces New Album Old Flames For November 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Cabin Fever”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 7th, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Today, La Roux makes her long-awaited return with the announcement of her fourth album, Old Flames, which will be out this fall and the artist has given her fans their first glimpse into its unfolding story with the new single, “Cabin Fever.” Composed, written, produced and arranged by La Roux, the album is a self-possessed statement from an artist who finds power in candor and imagination.

La Roux takes listeners on an extremely personal journey Old Flames as she confronts the collapse of a 17-year relationship, the ache of forbidden love, the loneliness of addiction and the struggle to reconcile sexuality and identity beneath the glare of public scrutiny. Sonically and visually, its references span everything from David Lynch to Donnie Darko; All Saints and Mariah Carey, alongside her jeep and summertime rain. Old Flames is nostalgic, immersive, future facing and completely and utterly true to La Roux.

And now, the artist has offered the first chapter of the unfolding story with “Cabin Fever.” The ditty drops us straight into self-imposed hibernation of racing thoughts, excuses and the seduction of staying inside. A 90s-influenced pop palette is elevated by La Roux’s expansive, electronic production, brought to life with a music video, which sets the scene for Old Flames’ visual world. Speaking on the single, she shares: “‘Cabin Fever’ is about where I was: stuck in my head and lost, having to be brutally honest about it in order to escape.”

Old Flames Track List

1. Old Flames (Intro)

2. Cabin Fever

3. Lose Myself

4. Falling

5. To Make Our Love

6. Your Lover

7. Final Fantasy

8. Night Vision

9. I Just Keep Crying

10. Babyline

11. Old Flames

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried