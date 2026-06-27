Ibeyi Releases New Music Video for “Hurry Hurry”

Home News Hannah Ilko June 27th, 2026 - 5:00 PM

The French-Cuban twin music duo Ibeyi released a music video (visualizer) for their song “Hurry Hurry” directed by Thomas Leprovost. The eleventh track on their album ‘Offering’



Ibeyi visuals in this video were filmed in Havana with local artist, musicians and members of their community revealing a personal portrait of Cuba that fuels their creative vision for ‘Offering’. Ibeyi’s Press Release states that the sisters wanted to expand their creativity into new territory by collaborating with diverse groups of producers and musicians. Which allowed them to step back from traditional their previously set roles 0f piano and percussion. Creating an easy flow of the music with heavy bass, percussion depth, soft harmonies and moments of striking intimacy.

Upon ‘Offering’ being a symbol of relief and reinvention the twelve tracks in the album all clearly represent the journey of rediscovery, creating a body of work that reflects who they truly are, who they’ve been and who they’re becoming. This means to embrace surrender, letting go of expectations, ego and the need for absolute certainty.

Since there previous albums focused on manifestation and intention, they wanted to make an album that was more reflective and personal to them as artists. Concurring topics such as vulnerability, faith, and the courage to evolve. Throughout the ten years of Naomi Diaz and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz’s careers they no longer seek one definition or need validation. The Diaz sisters would rather capture their transformation in their sound, creativity, writing, vocals and visuals as a whole for ‘Offering’ and more albums in the future.