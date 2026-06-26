Icona Pop Share Vivid New Single “Yellow Top”

Home News Lana June 26th, 2026 - 3:06 PM

Driven by shimmering tropical house production, breezy synths and an irresistible four-on-the-floor beat, “Yellow Top” captures the exhilaration of a fleeting summer romance. Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo trade playful vocals over euphoric electronic textures, creating a track that feels equally at home on a beach at sunset or a packed dancefloor long after midnight. Anchored by the memorable refrain, “One hand under my yellow top / Two hands, show me who you are,” the song leans into flirtation and spontaneity while celebrating the kinds of moments that linger long after summer has ended.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Icona Pop described “Yellow Top” as a snapshot of “a flirty moment on a dreamy beach in southern Europe,” hoping the song either rekindles memories of a past summer romance or becomes the soundtrack to a new one. “Yellow Top” follows previously released singles “Ritual,” “Dance To This” and “Butterfly Feelings,” further introducing the emotional and sonic landscape of Ritual. Written during a transformative chapter in Hjelt and Jawo’s lives, the forthcoming album explores themes of friendship, healing, motherhood, heartbreak and self-discovery while remaining rooted in the euphoric dance music that has defined the duo’s career.

To celebrate the release, Icona Pop will perform at Cincinnati Pride Festival on June 27 before headlining PrideFest in St. Louis on June 28. The duo will also launch their Ritual Tour this October, beginning in Göteborg, Sweden, before making stops across Scandinavia.

Fans can stream “Yellow Top” now ahead of Ritual, which arrives on August 14.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna