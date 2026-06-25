Sugar Share Intriguing New Single “Keep Looping”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 12:57 PM

Today, SUGAR, the alternative rock trio led by Bob Mould alongside bassist David Barbe and drummer Malcolm Travis, has shared the new single, “Keep Looping.” The track follows SUGAR’s highly acclaimed recent singles “Long Live Love” and “House of Dead Memories,” of which Stereogum said, “’House Of Dead Memories’ is lean and mean and efficient, and it keeps layering on catchy new elements, like the shaker that comes in on the chorus, and there’s something beautifully bittersweet about this band, reunited after 30 years, coming back with a new song about trying and failing to move on from old memories. If we’re stuck, at least this is a good place to be stuck.”

While speaking of the new track, Mould notes: “Living in SF, I have a love/hate relationship with AI. It’s bringing my City back to life, but at what cost to society and the environment? And do we trust the current regime to do the right thing with this new tech? The new song has more snarl, and the lyrics say it all: A touch of dopamine. The steady beat of the drum. Get used to the constant hum of the Lie.”

“‘Keep Looping’ might be my favorite of the new SUGAR songs. Just like so many other things that quite literally keep looping in my head, this song gets stuck in my brain quite a bit,” says Barbe. “The combination of the intensity of the main riff and the elevation of the bridge checks a lot of boxes for me. As was the case with ‘House of Dead Memories’ and ‘Long Live Love,’ I am stoked for it to finally be unleashed for public consumption.”