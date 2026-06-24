Russian Circles Announce New Album Nine For August 2026 Release & Fall 2026 North American Tour, Share New Single & Video “Empath”

Home News Beka Welsh June 24th, 2026 - 10:17 PM

Russian Circles has announced their newest album, Nine, along with a North American Tour this fall. The Chicago post-metal trio is set to release their tenth studio album on August 27. The first single, “Empath,” is out now, released alongside the announcement and a music video.

“The music we make is a collective process of reconciliation, navigation, and reflection upon aging both as individuals and as a creative entity,” Russian Circles said. “Life has created very real distances between us, but the band continues to be at the center, and this creative collaboration is a way of charting the passage of time while also giving us a reason to look to the future.”

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Nine Tracklist

1. Borehole

2. Empath

3. Eluvial

4. E2

5. Meridian

6. Arletta

7. Seventh Seal

Russian Circles Tour Dates

9/25 — Whitefish Bay, WI — The Argo

9/26 — Chicago, IL — Bohemian National Cemetery

9/28 — Detroit, MI — El Club

9/29 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

9/30 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda

10/1 — Boston, MA — Royale

10/3 — Queens, NY — Knockdown Center

10/4 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

10/5 — Baltimore, MD — Soundstage

10/7 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle

10/8 — Charleston, SC — The Music Farm

10/9 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham Theater

10/10 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

10/12 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East

10/13 — Indianapolis, IN — The Hi—Fi

11/4 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

11/6 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves

11/7 — Austin, TX — The Far Out Lounge

11/9 — Phoenix, AZ — Walter Studios

11/11 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco

11/12 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

11/14 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

11/15 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox

11/16 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall

11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Hall

11/19 — Englewood, CO — The Gothic Theatre

11/20 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown

11/21 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater