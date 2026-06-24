Russian Circles Announce New Album Nine For August 2026 Release & Fall 2026 North American Tour, Share New Single & Video “Empath”

Russian Circles has announced their newest album, Nine, along with a North American Tour this fall. The Chicago post-metal trio is set to release their tenth studio album on August 27. The first single, “Empath,” is out now, released alongside the announcement and a music video.
“The music we make is a collective process of reconciliation, navigation, and reflection upon aging both as individuals and as a creative entity,” Russian Circles said. “Life has created very real distances between us, but the band continues to be at the center, and this creative collaboration is a way of charting the passage of time while also giving us a reason to look to the future.”
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Nine Tracklist
1. Borehole
2. Empath
3. Eluvial
4. E2
5. Meridian
6. Arletta
7. Seventh Seal
Russian Circles Tour Dates
9/25 — Whitefish Bay, WI — The Argo
9/26 — Chicago, IL — Bohemian National Cemetery
9/28 — Detroit, MI — El Club
9/29 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House
9/30 — Montreal, QC — Club Soda
10/1 — Boston, MA — Royale
10/3 — Queens, NY — Knockdown Center
10/4 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
10/5 — Baltimore, MD — Soundstage
10/7 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle
10/8 — Charleston, SC — The Music Farm
10/9 — Orlando, FL — The Beacham Theater
10/10 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
10/12 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East
10/13 — Indianapolis, IN — The Hi—Fi
11/4 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall
11/6 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves
11/7 — Austin, TX — The Far Out Lounge
11/9 — Phoenix, AZ — Walter Studios
11/11 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco
11/12 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall
11/14 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom
11/15 — Seattle, WA — The Showbox
11/16 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall
11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Hall
11/19 — Englewood, CO — The Gothic Theatre
11/20 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown
11/21 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater