Russian Circles Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Blackwater Holylight & Young Widows

According to Metal Injection, Chicago-based post-metal juggernauts Russian Circles have announced that they will be hitting the road to support their 2022 record Gnosis one last time. The tour is set to begin on September 11 in Detroit, Michigan at Magic Stick. The group will be joined by special guests Blackwater Holylight and Young Widows on select dates.

The trek will also see Russian Circles and co playing in Lakewood on September 12, Columbus on September 13, Pittsburgh on September 14, Buffalo on September 16, Allentown on September 17, Boston on September 19, Philadelphia on September 20, Brooklyn on September 21 and Washington DC on September 22. These dates will see Blackwater Holylight opening while the remaining dates in Nashville and Chicago will feature guest sets from Young Widows.

Back in March, Russian Circles completed a joint U.S. tour with Pelican. In early 2023, the band took a stand at their show in Paris, protesting the venue’s merch cut policy by making the decision not to sell merchandise whatsoever at the show. In their statement regarding the matter, the band explained that an outside company was commissioned to sell artists’ merch at the show and would therefore take a 25% cut of the sales made at the venue. This led the band to announce that they would not be making their merchandise available for sale on site.

Russian Circles Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

9/11 Detroit, MI Magic Stick

9/12 Lakewood, OH The Roxy

9/13 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs

9/14 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

9/16 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

9/17 Allentown, PA Archer Music Hall

9/19 Boston, MA Royale

9/20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

9/21 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

9/22 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

9/24 Nashville, TN Mainstage at Eastside Bowl

9/26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall