The Black Queen Announce Fall 2026 ‘Fever Daydream 10th Anniversary’ North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat
Continuing the hype and energy, The Black Queen have announced a second leg to their Fever Day Dream 10th Anniversary tour series. The new dates will see founding members Greg Puciato and Steven Ryan Alexander joined by guitarist Denny Lohner of Nine Inch Nails and Chris Pennie of The Dillinger Escape Plan, with 22 shows across the United States. The tour runs for exactly a month, with the first and final shows on the 9th of September and October respectively.
The shows will see the band performing the 10-track album in it’s entirety, alongside songs from the band’s second album Infinite Games. The ticket sales will begin this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time, via the band’s website. A special, tour-only tenth anniversary edition of Fever Daydream will also be available as well.
The band shared the following alongside the announcement:
“For a lot of this band’s life, it has existed, for us, mainly as an abstract feeling or place, a dimension in our hearts and imaginations. In the live realm? For only four of the 15 years of its existence. So, when we announced the first tour back, after seven years of not playing, we were excited, but we couldn’t predict the reaction. We couldn’t even predict how we’d ourselves feel once we got going. We also didn’t know at the time that we’d be joined by Danny Lohner and Chris Pennie. Once we got this new chapter up and running, and all the pieces and personnel on and offstage snowballed their way into place, and we saw and heard you again in person, this whole thing became filled with new life, with new ideas, with new musical dynamics and interpretations. Now suddenly this is the most excited we’ve ever been for this band, and Fever Daydream, which has always been special to us, feels as new and real and tangible to us as it did when we were first building it over a decade ago. What started as a ‘looking back’ celebration of an album, has suddenly become a real time celebration of a new chapter of possibilities and memories for us personally and creatively. We want to stay in this moment just a bit longer before we move on to LP3. So, here’s our second, and final for this chapter, North American leg. See you soon.”
Fever Daydream Ten Year Anniversary Tour dates:
09/09 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
09/10 – San Diego, CA – Club Soda
09/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Pacific Electric
09/13 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
09/17 – Denver, CO – Federal Theatre
09/18 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
09/19 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Hall
09/20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Argo
09/22 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
09/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme
09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Sidequest
09/25 – New York, NY – TV Eye
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA – TLO Temple
09/29 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy
10/01 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
10/02 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
10/03 – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s
10/04 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
10/07 – El Paso, TX – Club 101
10/08 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
10/09 – Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit