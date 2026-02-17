The Black Queen Announce Spring 2026 ‘Fever Daydream’ 10th Anniversary North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2026 - 12:28 PM

The Black Queen, featuring Greg Puciato and Steven Ryan Alexander, return after a seven-year absence with a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of Fever Daydream, which is their sleek 2016 debut that mixed industrial tension, R&B undercurrents and brooding electronics. The shows, which kick off on May 8, in Portland before wrapping up in early June, will feature the 10-song album played in its entirety as well as tracks from their sophomore album, Infinite Games. For tickets and more information, click here.

“As anyone into The Black Queen knows, we’ve been dormant for a minute,” Puciato offers. “A lot of things ended up on the front burner and suddenly seven years had gone by, and 10 years since Fever Daydream’s release. Fever Daydream was really special and we know it meant a lot to fans as well. So we figured let’s get some grease on us and get some of that mojo back before releasing our third album. Maybe we’ll toss some new songs in as well. See you soon.”

The Black Queen Tour Dates

5/8 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

5/9 – Denver, CO – The Federal Theatre

5/14 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

5/17 – Boston, MA – Sonia (at Middle East)

5/22 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/23 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

5/24 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Bag

5/27 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

5/28 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

5/29 – Cleveland, OH – Mercury Music Lounge

5/30 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

6/4 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

6/5 – Austin, TX – Elysium

6/6 – Dallas, TX – AM/FM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat