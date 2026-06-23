Sleeping With Sirens Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Guillaume Oded June 23rd, 2026 - 12:50 PM

Sleeping With Sirens have announced a Fall 2026 North American tour, with support coming from Rain City Drive and Shyeye on select dates.

According to consequence, The tour will begin on October 6 in Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren and will continue through cities including Denver, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on November 14 in Orlando, Florida at Vans Warped Tour.

The upcoming run follows several festival appearances already scheduled for the band, including Fremont Street Experience, Inkcarceration Festival, Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festival. The tour also comes in support of Sleeping With Sirens’ newest album, An Ending In Itself, which was released on June 12 via Rise Records.

Tickets for the tour are available now. Fans can check out the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

According to our previous news, Sleeping With Sirens has been building momentum for their upcoming eighth studio album, An Ending In Itself, by releasing their new single, “Paralyzed,” a heavy and emotional track that Kellin Quinn says was inspired by bands like Thrice, The Used and Haste The Day.

Sleeping With Sirens 2026 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street Experience

07/18 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

07/25 – Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour

09/18 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s Dallas Southside Ballroom *

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

10/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

10/18 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth *

10/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

10/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

10/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

10/28 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/30 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

10/31 – Ottawa, ON @ History Ottawa *

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ History *

11/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston Music Hall *

11/04 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

11/07 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall *

11/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour