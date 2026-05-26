Sleeping With Sirens Unveil New Single “Paralyzed”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2026 - 6:52 PM

Fresh off the announcement of their forthcoming LP, the iconic alternative rock band Sleeping With Sirens has released their new single, “Paralyzed” with an accompanying visualizer. The band’s eighth studio record, An Ending In Itself, will be out on June 12, with Rise Records. “‘Paralyzed’ is one of the heaviest songs on the new record,” shares Kellin Quinn. “We had a blast making it and really leaned into the bands that shaped and inspired us growing up with artists like Thrice, The Used, and Haste The Day. It’s aggressive, emotional, and captures a side of us we’ve always loved exploring.”

Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for them as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to pre-order now through the LINK HERE.

Their first single off the record, “An Ending In Itself,” has received wide praise from the likes of Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Alternative Press and Dork. They recently performed the track acoustically for the first time to fans in NYC with Subway Creatures garnering millions of impressions across socials and driving excitement for the release.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi