San Antonio Mayor Calls For Kanye West’s 4th Of July Show To Be Canceled Due To His “Record Of Hate Speech And Antisemitic Comments”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 23rd, 2026 - 12:48 PM

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has called for Kanye West’s upcoming Fourth of July concert at the Alamodome to be canceled due to his “record of hate speech and antisemitic comments,” According to NME.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, is scheduled to perform at the city-funded venue on July 4 as part of his ongoing return to live performances. However, Jones argued that San Antonio should not host the artist because of his past antisemitic statements and controversial behavior.

“I support canceling the @kanyewest concert,” Jones wrote on X. “Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome – not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday.”

She added that “standing up to antisemitism” is part of working toward “a more perfect Union.” Her comments make the controversy bigger than just one concert, as she connects the issue to what kind of artists should be given a platform in a public venue, especially on Independence Day.

Ye’s career has been marked by several controversies in recent years. In 2022, he made a series of antisemitic social media posts that led to suspensions from major platforms and the loss of business partnerships with companies including Adidas and Balenciaga. Though Ye later issued an apology, he has since continued to face criticism over more offensive remarks.

The situation now leaves the city of San Antonio in a difficult position, with the show still moving forward while the mayor publicly argues that the Alamodome should not be used to host an artist with Ye’s history.

Prior to his anti-sematic rhetoric, Kanye West has faced serious legal accusations after an unidentified man claimed in a lawsuit that West allegedly punched him without warning at Chateau Marmont in 2024, knocked him unconscious and continued striking him, which the plaintiff says caused physical injuries, emotional distress, anxiety, humiliation and damage to his life.