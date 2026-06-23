Pennywise Announce Fall 2026 East Coast Tour Dates With Circle Jerks, H2O, Murphy’s Law & More

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 3:10 PM

In the midst of a European tour, and following up a spring tour of the West Coast, punk rock band Pennywise have announced dates for a tour of the eastern half of North America. Kicking off in September, the 10-stop show will see the punk act supported by acts including previous US tour supports Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL, as well as Murphy’s Law, Angel Du$t and The Dopamines.

The tour will kick off on September 22nd, following an appearance at Riot Fest on September 20th. A majority of shows will be in the United States, with an appearance in Toronto, Ontario on September 27th. Tickets will be on-sale this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time, with pre-sale launching tomorrow, June 24th at 10am and running for 24 hours. The new shows will come after the band’s ongoing Europe tour, which runs from now until mid September.

Pennywise East Coast ’26 Tour Dates

09/22 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

09/23 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

09/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

09/26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

09/27 – Toronto, ON – History

09/29 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

09/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/02 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw