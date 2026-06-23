Pennywise Announce Fall 2026 East Coast Tour Dates With Circle Jerks, H2O, Murphy’s Law & More

In the midst of a European tour, and following up a spring tour of the West Coast, punk rock band Pennywise have announced dates for a tour of the eastern half of North America. Kicking off in September, the 10-stop show will see the punk act supported by acts including previous US tour supports Circle Jerks, H2O and DFL, as well as Murphy’s Law, Angel Du$t and The Dopamines.
The tour will kick off on September 22nd, following an appearance at Riot Fest on September 20th. A majority of shows will be in the United States, with an appearance in Toronto, Ontario on September 27th. Tickets will be on-sale this Friday, June 26th at 10am local time, with pre-sale launching tomorrow, June 24th at 10am and running for 24 hours. The new shows will come after the band’s ongoing Europe tour, which runs from now until mid September.
Pennywise East Coast ’26 Tour Dates
09/22 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
09/23 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
09/25 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
09/26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
09/27 – Toronto, ON – History
09/29 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
09/30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/02 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
10/03 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/04 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza