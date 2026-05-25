Jack Osbourne has responded to fan backlash over the Osbourne family’s partnership with digital avatar company HYPERREAL, which aims to create what Jack calls the “digital DNA” of his late father Ozzy Osbourne, covering voice, image, and movement.

Home News Guillaume Oded May 25th, 2026 - 8:23 PM

Speaking during a YouTube livestream on May 22, Jack pushed back against the criticism, insisting the project would be handled with care. “It’s gonna be so tasteful, what we’re doing,” he said. “This isn’t just, like, hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT.” He added that he and Ozzy had actually discussed the idea before his passing in July 2025, and that he has no doubt his father would have thought it was a good idea.

Sharon Osbourne has been equally enthusiastic. Speaking at the 2026 Licensing Expo, she described the technology as offering endless possibilities, saying people would be able to ask Ozzy anything and hear a response in his own voice, it would answer in a way that is supposed to sound like something Ozzy would really say.

HYPERREAL, who describe themselves as pioneers of immersive avatar entertainment, have previously created digital versions of Stan Lee, Paul McCartney, and The Notorious B.I.G. The company’s CEO Remington Scott emphasised that every element of the Ozzy avatar was built from authenticated, approved source material, with the full participation of the family.

“Digital Ozzy” is set to debut in life-size holographic display units across the US and UK this summer.

Not everyone is convinced. Some people think Ozzy’s music should be his legacy and that creating a digital version of him could feel like a money grab.

This adds onto Ozzy’s remembered legacy as he was remembered at the Grammys as a major heavy metal legend after his death, with artists like Post Malone, Chad Smith and Slash honoring him through a performance of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.” The tribute showed how important Ozzy was to music, especially because his family watched as images of him and other artists lost in 2025 appeared behind the performance.





