Julia Holter Announce New Album Materia For August 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Fantasy”

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 12:54 PM

Singer-songwriter Julia Holter announced her latest, seventh studio album today, titled Materia. The new seven-track LP, expected for a release in August, is described as a companion to her previous release, 2024’s Something in the Room She Moves and “a sequel of sorts.” A new single, “Fantasy,” was also released today, with a video for the track released on Holter’s YouTube.

Described as “one of the most immediate and luminous tracks on Materia,” the black and white dreamlike video for “Fantasy” was directed by Dicky Bahto in collaboration with Holter herself, who also stars the video. Layered afterimages of the singer moving emphasize the misty, ethereal feel of the song that is only amplified by it’s sounds of airy synths, calming percussion and Holter’s angelic-sounding vocals. Even the introduction of a bit more upbeat percussion doesn’t break the hazy trance of the track. “This song of seeming willful abandon was somehow the most laborious undertaking of the entire record,” Holter said. “It took over a year and went through various transformations—and I love that contradiction. It’s dancey, it feels to me like a kind of conjuring. And amidst the momentum of reverie, there’s the line “blink at the light and hope to survive,” because daydreams in a fascist state can be scary too. I was trying to find the right sanguine tempo.”

“Fantasy” is the first single off Materia, and will be it’s third album on the tracklist. Materia is set to release on August 21st.

Materia Tracklist