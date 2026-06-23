Dia Los Deftones Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Converge, AFI, Jehnny Beth & More, Unreleased Eros Album Tracks Briefly Leaked Online

Home News Aryn Honaker June 23rd, 2026 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The infamous metal band Deftones has announced the artist lineup for this year’s installment of their festival, Dia Los Deftones, per Brooklyn Vegan. Marking the festival’s seventh year, it’ll occur at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on November 7th. Deftones will headline it, following a notable festival run this year with sets at Pukkelpop Festival in late August and the Sick New World festival in late October.

Joining Deftones for Dia Los Deftones is metalcore band Converge, who have released their eleventh and twelfth studio albums this year, Love Is Not Enough in mid-February and Hum of Hurt in early June. AFI is also set to perform. The rock band just finished a North American tour for their most recently released album, Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…, in May. Also making an appearance is The Neighbourhood, who are currently on their sold-out THE WOURLD TOUR series, not set to come to a close until December. Also, there will be Jehnny Beth, Bktherula, Ladrones, Lip Critic and LustSickPuppy.

General tickets go live on Friday, June 26th, at 10am PST and can be found here.

In other Deftones news, their unreleased album Eros, which they began recording in 2008, leaked online briefly yesterday (June 22nd). The album was shelved after their former bassist Chi Cheng passed away in 2013. Eleven songs from the project were available, but were taken down in a matter of hours.