Darkside Announce Fall 2026 LA & NYC Residency Dates

Home News Steven Taylor June 23rd, 2026 - 4:51 PM

Experimental band Darkside has announced a variety of tour dates for the year across the United States, Europe and the UK. Amongst the tour dates for the trio are four multi-night residencies, including London, a sold-out series Paris, as well as New York and Los Angeles. The residency dates, some of which are already sold out, will feature a separate early and late show across the dates.

The group are also set to perform at a handful of festival dates in Europe, including Gent Jazz, Dekmantel and La Route Du Rock. The whole of the tour series begins on July 8th with the now sold-out Paris residencies at La Gaite Lyrique, with sets across the UK and Europe lasting until August. The trio return on September 16th first with a variety of performances during their New York residency in Music Hall of Williamsburg across the month of September, with the Los Angeles residency in the Lodge Room beginning on September 30th and lasting until October 3rd. The late early showings in both US stops are already sold out, with the final late show in New York also low on tickets.

Darkside Live Tour Dates

07/08 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique (Early) SOLD OUT

07/08 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique (Late) SOLD OUT

07/09 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique (Early) SOLD OUT

07/09 – Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique (Late) SOLD OUT

07/10 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourviere

07/12 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre (Early) SOLD OUT

07/12 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre (Late)

07/13 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre (Early)

07/13 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre (Late)

07/14 – Vilnius, LT @ Valdovu Rumai

07/16 – Gent, BE @ Gent Jazz

07/18 – Luzern, CH @ Luzern Live

07/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Dekmantel

08/01 – Locorotondo, IT @ Viva Fest

08/13 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

09/16 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Early)

09/16 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Late)

09/17 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Early)

09/17 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Late)

09/18 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Early) SOLD OUT

09/18 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (Late) LOW TIX

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Early)

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Late)

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Early)

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Late)

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Early)

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Late)

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Early) SOLD OUT