Team Dresch Announce New Album Furthermore For September 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “One Song”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 7:20 PM

In 2026, more than ever, the world needs good news. So the fact that legendary melodic shredders Team Dresch are not only BACK but with a NEW RECORD (!!!) 30 years after their last full-length gives everyone something to celebrate. The iconic, incendiary queercore punks will release Furthermore through Jealous Butcher Records on September 18. Also, the band has shared “One Song”, which is a tidal wave of guitars, emotive vocals and booming drums complete with a video starring singer/bassist Jody Bleyle’s daughter.

“Lungs full of grief expelling, eyes and guts wide open, yearning to be one with animals and nature, metal-flange-goth-grunge-punk- ass-rock-and-roll, loaded with inimitable vocal melodies and harmonies, Donna Dresch’s soaring guitaring that grabs you by the heart, so many other rad guitar parts all intertwining, deep hynotic bass, and drumming mastery that deserves its own Grammys.” What are you waiting for – go listen to ‘One Song’ and get a taste!!” says singer/guitarist Kaia Wilson.

Furthermore Track List

1. One Song

2. Growing Underground

3. Heard A Bang

4. I’ve Really Become Some Thing

5. Jamie

6. Still Your Room

7. And Now Your Face

8. I Won’t Tell

9. (Where Do) I Belong

10. Every Owl Leaves

11. Last One At The Party

12. Protectors