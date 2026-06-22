Team Dresch Announce New Album Furthermore For September 2026 Release, Share New Single & Video “One Song”

In 2026, more than ever, the world needs good news. So the fact that legendary melodic shredders Team Dresch are not only BACK but with a NEW RECORD (!!!) 30 years after their last full-length gives everyone something to celebrate. The iconic, incendiary queercore punks will release Furthermore through Jealous Butcher Records on September 18. Also, the band has shared “One Song”, which is a tidal wave of guitars, emotive vocals and booming drums complete with a video starring singer/bassist Jody Bleyle’s daughter.
“Lungs full of grief expelling, eyes and guts wide open, yearning to be one with animals and nature, metal-flange-goth-grunge-punk-
Furthermore Track List
1. One Song
2. Growing Underground
3. Heard A Bang
4. I’ve Really Become Some Thing
5. Jamie
6. Still Your Room
7. And Now Your Face
8. I Won’t Tell
9. (Where Do) I Belong
10. Every Owl Leaves
11. Last One At The Party
12. Protectors