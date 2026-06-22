Death Cab For Cutie Covers Hüsker Dü’s “Green Eyes” for SiriusXM

Home News Beka Welsh June 22nd, 2026 - 11:32 PM

Photo credit: Aldi Victoria

According to Stereogum, Death Cab for Cutie covered Hüsker Dü’s “Green Eyes” on SiriusXM. Frontman Ben Gibbard performed the song with two of his bandmates, guitarist Dave Depper and keyboardist Zac Rae. The performance is part of a new era for the band, coming alongside their change in record labels. The band released their album I Built You A Tower with ANTI-records on June 5.

The SiriusXM performance featured a stripped-down version of the original alternative rock song. The heartfelt piece featured Gibbard and Depper playing on acoustic guitars, behind the frontman’s soft vocals. Depper also joined him in singing, chiming in with backup vocals, while Rae backed the two on the keyboard.