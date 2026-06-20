Princess Goes Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Sincere Chroma”

Home News Steven Taylor June 20th, 2026 - 2:22 PM

Princess Goes have shared their latest single ahead of their upcoming third album. “Sincere Chroma” is the latest single shared by the band, which was released Wednesday, June 17th. The track, as well as a video for it, can be found on the group’s YouTube channel.

The video has a unique choice of visuals, showing two of the band members giving a third person a haircut in the middle of a doorway. The song kicks in shortly after the two are set up, with the song featuring a simple drum loop and echoed, dreamy vocals. The song has an upbeat vibe, but one that is somewhat contrasted by lyrics such as “this will not end well.” The haircut begins to come to an end, as vocalist (and actor) Michael C. Hall gives the man receiving the haircut a lolipop. As the two would-be barbers leave, the man stands up, walking towards the camera to adjust his hair in silence before also walking off. The visual of an untidy haircut being cleaned up may seem silly, but it appears to tie into the song’s themes in a way. “Sincere Chroma is a song about just how messy life can get sometimes,” the group shared in a press release. “In a perfect world, we all deserve a tidy closure. But that’s not the world we live in. It gets sticky in the weeds and mucked up with all the a*#hole dandelions. However you respond to it all, it’s best not to be a d*ck about it.”

A third, full-length Princess Goes studio album is expected for release later this year, advertised to come in fall.