Michael C. Hall’s Princess Goes Shares Epic New Single & Video “Stranger”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 14th, 2026 - 5:33 PM

Princess Goes have returned with “Stranger,” a sweeping new single and lyric video. Released on May 13, the track marks the beginning of a new chapter for the New York City band made up of Michael C. Hall, Matt Katz-Bohen and Peter Yanowitz. Best known to many as an actor from Dexter and Six Feet Under, Hall once again proves how naturally he fits into the world of music, delivering one of the band’s most emotionally charged performances yet.

Princess Goes first formed after the three musicians met while performing together in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. What started as friends creating music for fun slowly turned into something much bigger, eventually leading to an EP, two full-length albums and now a third album expected later this year.

“Stranger” captures a sense of growth and connection that has always been part of the band’s story. In a statement about the song, the group explained that it is “about meeting each other with kindness and curiosity.” The song opens with a dark, grunge-inspired bassline before expanding into shimmering synths and explosive Britpop-style energy. By the end, the track transforms into something massive and uplifting, mirroring the feeling of strangers becoming close through understanding and empathy.

The lyric video amplifies that atmosphere with dramatic visuals that match the song’s cinematic rise. Hall’s vocals move vulnerably as the instrumentation continues to build around him. Katz-Bohen’s synth work gives the song a dreamy, almost hypnotic texture, while Yanowitz’s percussion drives the emotional momentum forward.

Over the years, Princess Goes have quietly built a loyal following through their blend of synth-pop, alternative rock and new wave influences. Rather than chasing trends, the trio have developed their sound on their own terms, allowing their music to evolve naturally.