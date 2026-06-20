Lupe Fiasco and Nu Deco Ensemble Release Collaborative Album with Remastered Orchestral Versions of His Hits

Home News Akeem Ivory June 20th, 2026 - 11:20 AM

Today, Lupe offers a treat for fans new and old, delivering Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble Live From Miami Beach, a one-of-a-kind live album, featuring some of his most beloved music performed with the backing of a full orchestra. Combining his twisty lyricism and incisive social commentary with a fire and desire to experiment that makes him one of the most exciting live performers in hip-hop.

On January 17th, 2026, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop icon Lupe Fiasco performed with Miami’s Nu Deco Ensemble, a hybrid orchestra, at the Miami Bandshell. Supported by a 33-member orchestra led by conductor Jacomo Bairos, Lupe delivered passionate performances of hits like “Daydreamin’,” “Kick, Push,” and “Paris, Tokyo,” highlighting his lyrical musicality. He also showcased new tracks, including “Samurai” from his 2024 album and “SOS,” an outtake from 2025’s Samurai DX. The Nu Deco arrangement of “Dots & Lines” featured a solo guitar performance by Aaron Lebos, while songs like “Daydreamin’” and the exhilarating closer “Superstar”

Last year, Lupe Fiasco gained attention with the release of Samurai DX, the deluxe edition, includes two new songs, the self-produced single “SOS” and “High Note,” produced by Soundtrakk, along with remixes of highlights like “Samurai,” “Palaces,” and “Bigfoot,” featuring vocals by Troy Tyler. The second half of the album includes instrumentals of the vocal tracks. In the spring, Lupe performed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he teaches “Rap Theory and Practice.” This concert was part of the innovative “GHOTIING MIT: Public Art” project. Additionally, he joined the faculty at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University.

With his place in hip-hop history already secure, Lupe looks to hone his blade, perfecting his craft and exploring the limits of what hip-hop, and fine art, can be. Stay tuned for much more from Lupe Fiasco, and his label 1st & 15th, as the year moves along.

Stream Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble Live From Miami Beach HERE