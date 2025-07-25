Lupe Fiasco Shares Atmospheric New Single “SOS”

Home News Steven Taylor July 25th, 2025 - 5:24 PM

Rapper Lupe Fiasco has released “SOS”, a new single. The single comes with the announcement of Samurai DX, an expanded rerelease of his 2024 album Samurai. “SOS,” recorded during the original album sessions, is one of two new tracks to be added on this deluxe rerelease. A lyric video can be found on Lupe Fiasco’s YouTube channel.

The track lays down a calm and catchy jazzy instrumentals, one self-produced by Lupe Fiasco himself. The strings and saxes especially give the song a classical vibe to it. The smooth beat leaves perfect room for the rapper to unleash a stream of flowing and creative lyricism, full of impressive wordplay and writing, including even some cheeky pop-culture references to things like Friday the 13th and Street Fighter. The chorus features Fiasco in a reflective and boastful verse, where he proudly states that he’s “been putting substance over style.” The video shows footage of a sidewalk with a ripped paper aesthetic to showcase cut-ins. During the chorus, visuals of different famous rappers are displayed in the background.

Samurai DX is set to release on August on 22nd. The rerelease features “SOS” and “High Note,” two tracks both intended for the original version of Samurai, but were cut to keep the track list and album length short. In addition to unvaulting these two tracks, the rerelease also features remixes of the tracks “Samurai,” “Palaces” and “Bigfoot” which features a verse by singer Troy Tyler. Instrumental versions of all five tracks from the original album.