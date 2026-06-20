Behemoth Releases New Song “I, Scvlptor” With Music Video

Home News Akeem Ivory June 20th, 2026 - 10:24 AM

Behemoth, unleash ‘I, Scvlptor’, the first single from their new studio release, I, Scvlptor. The Polish extreme metal legends song rooted in the tradition of monumental tracks like ‘O Father O Satan O Sun!’, ‘Lucifer’ or ‘Nieboga Czarny Xiądz’, while at the same time opening a new chapter. Accompanied by a music video produced by the acclaimed Polish production collective Grupa 13, while the cover artwork and design were created by long-time Behemoth collaborator Bartek Rogalewicz /LODGE.BLACK.

“…It carries that epic weight but also takes an unexpected turn that makes it feel fresh and different from the previous pieces. Lyrically, it is a metaphor for the endless process of shaping oneself – an uneven struggle with matter and personal limitations. The paradox is that from the moment we are born we are already destined to die, so perhaps it is not about victory itself, but about the constant act of sculpting who we are,” said Nergal on the new single.

‘I, Scvlptor’, releases September 04, 2026 is an exclusive release featuring eight previously unreleased songs – seven new studio recordings and one live track. It is an autonomous body of work that bridges the band’s foundational past with their present creative fire. Brand-new studio material embodying the full force of Behemoth’s live energy and intensity.

“…Even though it’s not a regular studio album and is, in fact, more of a compilation, the mere fact that it contains songs nobody has ever heard before makes it a significant release for us. What’s more, some of these tracks are likely a little different from what we offered on our last album, The Shit Ov God. That’s why we see I,Scvlptor as an important record — a connecting piece, a bridge between where we are now and whatever may come next in the distant future,” said Nergal .

Two tracks – ‘Rise of the Blackstorm of Evil’ (from The Return of the Northern Moon, 1992) and ‘In Thy Pandemaeternum’ (from Pandemon ic Incantations, 1998) are newly re-recorded versions of early Behemoth material, reshaped with modern sonics while preserving their original spirit; a tribute to the bands who had a huge influence on Behemoth. Pre-order the physical release of I, Scvlptor: and Limited-Edition Box Set through Massacre Records worldwide and digitally via Nuclear Blast Records.

Watch the ‘I, Scvlptor’ music video below: