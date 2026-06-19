Sondre Lerche Releases Dance-Pop Odyssey “Follow The River”

Sondre Lerche released a single from his first full length album in over four years. Acrobats set to be released on August 21st has eight songs and his single “Follow The River,” is a “flamboyant dance pop-odyssey” that clocks in at more than nine minutes with a compact four minute version available to stream.
“‘Follow The River’ started life as a small, simple song when I wrote it at home on my acoustic guitar. But with each verse the story grew into a flamboyant dance pop-odyssey, 9 minutes long in its sprawling album version. By the end of it I had to call in my friend singer Suzanne Sumbundu to provide a rousing gospel style choir and adlibs.” Lerche said.
The music video feels light and airy pairing with Lerche’s vocals and the whisper song of Sumbundu to guide listeners down the path of the love he has for the mystery woman. Visuals of the calm nature and sleek videography of the city completes the tranquil atmosphere. “Follow The River” is specifically upbeat and optimistic, strengthened by Sumbundu’s gospel choir ad-libs. The recording contains nods to Pet Shop Boys, Mahler to Janet Jackson and Steve Reich. The music video can be viewed below.
Acrobats is about wrestling with “finding love while in times of soulless global unrest and unfathomable human atrocities” The album takes you through the motions of joy and introspection, exploring love not as an escape from reality, but as a way of confronting it. Each song has a verse about “two lost dreamers meeting and falling in love through music.”
“There’s a dissonance between the increasingly dystopian world we live in and finding beauty and peace in your private life,” Lerche explains. “It feels almost like a paradox that I’m blessed to have landed in a life and a love that is very meaningful and true. And, at the same time, it feels impossible to write a love song without taking into account the unspeakable things that are happening in the world. Falling in love feels more and more like an act of defiance.”
The new release comes after “Little Kids,”, which is featured on the album, featuring string arrangements by Sean O’Hagan from High Llamas and performed by the Stockholm Studio Orchestra with an official video directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lea Meyer.
Acrobats Tracklist:
01. How Much Of This Was Planned
02. Little Kids
03. Drive Me Away From You
04. Love Is All
05. Follow The River
06. Acrobats
07. In The Time Before I Knew Her Well
08. Life-Changing Love
Lerche will be accompanying the release of Acrobats with a US tour on September 10 in Boston MA, with performances in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and more. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below. To pre save Acrobats, buy merchandise, and find more information, the link to Lerche’s official website is here.
Tour Dates:
09/10/2026 – Boston, MA – Arts at The Armory
09/12/2026 – Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre
09/13/2026 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
09/15/2026 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
09/16/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar
09/19/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Sid The Cat Auditorium
09/20/2026 – Ojai, CA – Ojai Women’s Club
09/21/2026 – San Francisco, CA -The Independent
09/24/2026 Portland, OR – Mission Theater
09/25/2026 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door
10/01/2026 – Bryne, NO – Hvelvet Scene
10/02/2026 – Stavanger, NO – Tou
10/03/2026 – Skien, NO – Parkbiografen
10/07/2026 – Tromsø, NO – Bryggeriet Scene
10/08/2026 – Hammerfest, NO – Arktisk Kultursenter
10/09/2026 – Alta, NO – Rabagast
10/10/2026 – Bodø, NO – Beddingen Kulturhus
10/14/2026 – Copenhagen, DK – Rust
10/15/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
10/16/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
10/17/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
10/22/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
10/23/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
10/24/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene
10/29/2026 – Kongsberg, NO – Energimølla
10/30/2026 – Trondheim, NO – Byscenen
10/31/2026 – Sogndal, NO – Sogndal Kulturhus
11/02/2026 – Arhus, DK – Train
11/03/2026 – Stockholm, SE – Hus7
11/04/2026 – Gothenburg, SE – Skeppet
11/12/2026 – Lisbon, PT – Auditório da Reitoria da UNL
11/13/2026 – Aveiro, PT – Teatro Aveirense
11/14/2026 – Arcos de Valdevez, PT – Casa das Artes
11/16/2026 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Upload
11/17/2026 – Madrid, ES – Sala B
11/20/2026 – Vienna, AT – Blue Bird Festival
11/21/2026 Torino, IT – Spazio211
11/22/2026 – Bologna, IT – Baumhaus
11/23/2026 – Milano, IT – Arci Bellezza
11/27/2026 – London, UK – Lower Third
11/29/2026 – Utrecht, NL – Vredenburg
11/30/2026 – Breda, NL – Mezz
12/02/2026 – Groningen, NL – Simplon