Sondre Lerche Releases Dance-Pop Odyssey “Follow The River”

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 19th, 2026 - 1:28 PM

Sondre Lerche released a single from his first full length album in over four years. Acrobats set to be released on August 21st has eight songs and his single “Follow The River,” is a “flamboyant dance pop-odyssey” that clocks in at more than nine minutes with a compact four minute version available to stream.

“‘Follow The River’ started life as a small, simple song when I wrote it at home on my acoustic guitar. But with each verse the story grew into a flamboyant dance pop-odyssey, 9 minutes long in its sprawling album version. By the end of it I had to call in my friend singer Suzanne Sumbundu to provide a rousing gospel style choir and adlibs.” Lerche said.

The music video feels light and airy pairing with Lerche’s vocals and the whisper song of Sumbundu to guide listeners down the path of the love he has for the mystery woman. Visuals of the calm nature and sleek videography of the city completes the tranquil atmosphere. “Follow The River” is specifically upbeat and optimistic, strengthened by Sumbundu’s gospel choir ad-libs. The recording contains nods to Pet Shop Boys, Mahler to Janet Jackson and Steve Reich. The music video can be viewed below.

Acrobats is about wrestling with “finding love while in times of soulless global unrest and unfathomable human atrocities” The album takes you through the motions of joy and introspection, exploring love not as an escape from reality, but as a way of confronting it. Each song has a verse about “two lost dreamers meeting and falling in love through music.”

“There’s a dissonance between the increasingly dystopian world we live in and finding beauty and peace in your private life,” Lerche explains. “It feels almost like a paradox that I’m blessed to have landed in a life and a love that is very meaningful and true. And, at the same time, it feels impossible to write a love song without taking into account the unspeakable things that are happening in the world. Falling in love feels more and more like an act of defiance.”

The new release comes after “Little Kids,”, which is featured on the album, featuring string arrangements by Sean O’Hagan from High Llamas and performed by the Stockholm Studio Orchestra with an official video directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lea Meyer.

Acrobats Tracklist:

01. How Much Of This Was Planned

02. Little Kids

03. Drive Me Away From You

04. Love Is All

05. Follow The River

06. Acrobats

07. In The Time Before I Knew Her Well

08. Life-Changing Love

Lerche will be accompanying the release of Acrobats with a US tour on September 10 in Boston MA, with performances in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and more. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below. To pre save Acrobats, buy merchandise, and find more information, the link to Lerche’s official website is here.

Tour Dates:

09/10/2026 – Boston, MA – Arts at The Armory

09/12/2026 – Washington, DC – Miracle Theatre

09/13/2026 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

09/15/2026 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

09/16/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar

09/19/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Sid The Cat Auditorium

09/20/2026 – Ojai, CA – Ojai Women’s Club

09/21/2026 – San Francisco, CA -The Independent

09/24/2026 Portland, OR – Mission Theater

09/25/2026 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door

10/01/2026 – Bryne, NO – Hvelvet Scene

10/02/2026 – Stavanger, NO – Tou

10/03/2026 – Skien, NO – Parkbiografen

10/07/2026 – Tromsø, NO – Bryggeriet Scene

10/08/2026 – Hammerfest, NO – Arktisk Kultursenter

10/09/2026 – Alta, NO – Rabagast

10/10/2026 – Bodø, NO – Beddingen Kulturhus

10/14/2026 – Copenhagen, DK – Rust

10/15/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/16/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/17/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/22/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/23/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/24/2026 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret Scene

10/29/2026 – Kongsberg, NO – Energimølla

10/30/2026 – Trondheim, NO – Byscenen

10/31/2026 – Sogndal, NO – Sogndal Kulturhus

11/02/2026 – Arhus, DK – Train

11/03/2026 – Stockholm, SE – Hus7

11/04/2026 – Gothenburg, SE – Skeppet

11/12/2026 – Lisbon, PT – Auditório da Reitoria da UNL

11/13/2026 – Aveiro, PT – Teatro Aveirense

11/14/2026 – Arcos de Valdevez, PT – Casa das Artes

11/16/2026 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Upload

11/17/2026 – Madrid, ES – Sala B

11/20/2026 – Vienna, AT – Blue Bird Festival

11/21/2026 Torino, IT – Spazio211

11/22/2026 – Bologna, IT – Baumhaus

11/23/2026 – Milano, IT – Arci Bellezza

11/27/2026 – London, UK – Lower Third

11/29/2026 – Utrecht, NL – Vredenburg

11/30/2026 – Breda, NL – Mezz