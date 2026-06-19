DJ Shadow Announces 10th Anniversary Reissue of The Mountain Will Fall And Releases “Nobody Speak Part 2” Featuring Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry, and More

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Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Producer, DJ, and composer DJ Shadow has released a rendition of “Nobody Speak Part 2” featuring Run The Jewels, and newly recorded verses by Denzel Curry and Tia Corine in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Mountain Will Fall, and the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut album Endtroducing. DJ Shadow has also announced the standard and deluxe vinyl versions of The Mountain Will Fall 10th Anniversary Edition available for pre-order July 10 via Mass Appeal. To listen to “Nobody Speak Part 2” on all platforms click here.

The original version of “Nobody Speak” was certified gold by the RIAA, and has over 120 million streams on Spotify. DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels performed the track on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For the past decade the track has been on countless TV shows, commercials, video games and films. The music video for “Nobody Speak” depicts politicians brawling and released months before the 2016 Presidential election. Shadow made a “positive, life-affirming video that captures politicians at their election-year best. We got this instead.”

The Mountain Will Fall is the sixth studio album by DJ Shadow and was released on June 24, 2016 by Mass Appeal. The album marked when DJ Shadow began original composition, a path that he would continue exploring further on his other albums, the double LP Our Pathetic Age and Action Adventure.

DJ Shadow has announced the Endtroducing…..30th Anniversary Tour, where he will perform sets focused only on his debut album. The North American tour begins September 20th and concludes November 1st. DJ Shadow will also be performing Endtroducing with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican in London for a one-night-only concert on December 18. The event is unfortunately sold out.

Endtroducing…..was released on September 16, 1996, It is featured on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time, Pitchfork’s Top 150 Albums of the 90s, Time Magazine’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time and 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die. Endtroducing…..rose DJ Shadow up as a creative that has “pushed forward the boundaries” of instrumental, electronic, hip-hop music and beyond over the past 30 years. DJ Shadow also recently reissued his ‘The Mo’ Wax Singles, 1993-1997 Box Set, the eight-piece vinyl set was remastered from the original tapes by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.

Fans can buy merchandise and view tour dates on his official website here.

Endtroducing….. 30th Anniversary Tour:

9/24/2026 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

9/25/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

9/26/2026 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Music Festival

10/1/2026 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre

10/2/2026 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

10/3/2026 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7/2026 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

10/9/2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/10/2026 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/11/2026 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

10/15/2026 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10/16/2026 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10/17/2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/22/2026 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/23/2026 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/24/2026 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10/29/2026 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

10/30/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

10/31/2026 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

11/1/2026 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

12/18/2026 – London, UK – Barbican with BBC Symphony Orchestra & Jules Buckley