DJ Shadow Announces Fall 2026 Entroducing Tour Dates

DJ Shadow has just announced a 2026 fall tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album Entroducing. It’ll start in late September and run through early November, with locations all over major cities in the United States, according to Brooklyn Vegan.
View this post on Instagram
Joshua Paul Davis (better known as DJ Shadow) released Entroducing in 1996, and it’s now known as a classic album. It features hit songs like “Midnight In A Perfect World” and “Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt.” Some of its accolades include being recognized by Guinness World Records as the first album entirely composed of samples and named in TIME’s All-Time 100 Albums in 2010.
Presale tickets for the tour drop on Wednesday, April 29, at 10am local time, and general tickets release on Friday, May 1, at the same time.
DJ Shadow Fall 2026 Entroducing Tour Dates
24/09/26 – San Diego, CA – The Sound
25/09/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
01/10/26 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
02/10/26 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
03/10/26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
09/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/10/26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
11/10/26 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
15/10/26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
16/10/26 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
17/10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
22/10/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
23/10/26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
24/10/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
29/10/26 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
30/10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
31/10/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
01/11/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna