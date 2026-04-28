DJ Shadow Announces Fall 2026 Entroducing Tour Dates

Home News Aryn Honaker April 28th, 2026 - 5:59 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

DJ Shadow has just announced a 2026 fall tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut studio album Entroducing. It’ll start in late September and run through early November, with locations all over major cities in the United States, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

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Joshua Paul Davis (better known as DJ Shadow) released Entroducing in 1996, and it’s now known as a classic album. It features hit songs like “Midnight In A Perfect World” and “Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt.” Some of its accolades include being recognized by Guinness World Records as the first album entirely composed of samples and named in TIME’s All-Time 100 Albums in 2010.

Presale tickets for the tour drop on Wednesday, April 29, at 10am local time, and general tickets release on Friday, May 1, at the same time.

DJ Shadow Fall 2026 Entroducing Tour Dates

24/09/26 – San Diego, CA – The Sound

25/09/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

01/10/26 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

02/10/26 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

03/10/26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/10/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

09/10/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/10/26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/10/26 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

15/10/26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

16/10/26 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

17/10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

22/10/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

23/10/26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

24/10/26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

29/10/26 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

30/10/26 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

31/10/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

01/11/26 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips