Dawn Richard and Durand Bernarr Release New Collaboration Song “Baby, Can We?”

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 19th, 2026 - 11:24 AM

Dawn Richard and Durand Bernarr released their first song in collaboration, “Baby, Can We?.” The song has themes of joy, intimacy, culture, and movement that create a fun and fresh feeling. Produced by Katalyst Collective, the track meshes soul, progressive R&B, funk, and rich vocal harmonies into an uplifting celebration of the vulnerability of connection and new possibilities.

The song’s music video co-directed by Richard and Carl Harrison Jr., feels almost like a 90’s music video, with visuals of people dancing, visuals of Richard singing, and Bernarr matching Richard’s song with his accompanying vocals, the music video offers a bright energy for fans to enjoy below.

Richard is a multidisciplinary artist, and former member of Danity Kane. Bernarr is a vocalist who won a Grammy award for Best Progressive R&B Album in 2026 for his album BLOOM. Together with Richard’s musical vision and Bernarr’s dynamic vocal talent, their artistic collaboration is a natural fit, as described by both artists.

“Durand is one of the most gifted vocalists and performers of our generation,” Richard said. “I’ve admired his artistry for years.This record gave us the opportunity to create something together that feels joyful, honest, and rooted in genuine connection.”

Bernarr matched Richard’s sentiment, calling the collaboration effortless and praising Richard’s continued artistic evolution. “I’ve long respected her innovation as an artist and the way she continues to evolve while remaining true to herself,” he said.

The single comes after Richard’s 2025 single “A FLEX”, which can be viewed below, and her collaborative projects with Spencer Zahn, Pigments and Quiet in a World Full of Noise. And her albums Second Line and King Creole. Richard is continuously showing the world how it is done.