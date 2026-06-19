Bitter:Sweet Announces New Album The One For August 2026 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Akeem Ivory June 19th, 2026 - 1:43 AM

Shana Halligan, has today announced Bitter:Sweet’s new album The One for release on August 28th, which also arrived with the lead single and title track ‘The One’. Halligan is co-founder, lead vocalist, and primary creative force behind Bitter:Sweet who approaches songwriting with a sense of openness and possibility. ‘The One’ is a sweeping slice of 70s inspired pop, seductive and cinematic, with smoky guitars, intoxicating and commanding percussion, alongside Halligan’s smooth pining vocals which yearn to be loved.

“‘The One’ came to me after the recent passing of my biological mum and the view of myself I have battled with based on her own feelings about herself. It was instilled upon me at a young age that once I no longer have youth and beauty I will no longer have a reason to be loved. In this song, I had been so desperately longing to be loved, accepted and cared for, for as long as time will allow, realizing time is now fleeting…,” said Halligan

Following the release of 2025’s Baby Is Back, Halligan has entered a period of remarkable momentum, embracing a level of artistic confidence that has transformed her creative process. What began as a return to one of electronic music’s most beloved projects has evolved into something much bigger: a creative renaissance fueled by a renewed trust in her own instincts.

There is confidence in this music, but also a playful lightness. Strength, but also curiosity. The result is a body of work that honours everything Bitter:Sweet has been while opening the door to everything it can become. If the first chapter of Bitter:Sweet introduced the world to one of modern music’s most captivating voices, this chapter reveals an artist operating at the height of her powers; fearlessly creative and more inspired than ever.