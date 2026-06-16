Saddest Day Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Converge, Baroness, Emma Ruth Rundle & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2026 - 12:21 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, not only has Converge released two albums this year, they are also throwing their Boston festival Saddest Day for the second year in a row. The 2026 edition happens on December 12 – 13 at Roadrunner and the band is promising no barricade and no overlapping sets. Converge will play both nights, with a special Jane Doe 25th anniversary set on Sunday. You can get tickets on BrooklynVegan Presale right now. Use the presale password BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Saturday’s lineup also includes Cave In, Emma Ruth Rundle, Pig Pen (celebrity chef and The Bear actor/producer Matty Matheson’s hardcore band with Alexisonfire’s Wade MacNeil, Daniel Romano, and others) Deaf Club, Final Gasp and special guests to be announced. Sunday’s lineup also has Chat Pile, Baroness, Agriculture, Reversal of Man, Habak and Fuming Mouth.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva