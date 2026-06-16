Rod Stewart Gets Backlash For Cancelling Concert After Attending World Cup Game

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 16th, 2026 - 9:25 PM

Rod Stewart, former lead singer of the Jeff Beck Group, received backlash after cancelling his concert in California and acting seen at a World Cup game at Boston Stadium..

In an instagram post Stewart’s team shared, “ on the advice of his doctors and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take the stage this evening”

Later, hours before his concert in Chula Vista, California he cancelled the show stating, “Following treatment, I’m feeling much better, but my voice is not. I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans.”

Then that same weekend he went to the World Cup with his sons, posting to instagram a video saying, “Here we are flying off to Boston to see Scotland in the World Cup,”

Stewart ended the video with a chance cheering for Scotland, and was seen throwing his arms in the air at Scotland’s World Cup victory.

Stewart was a part of the Jeff Beck Group in the 1960s. In 2023 he played at the Jeff Beck tribute after he passed away at age 78.

This past year, Stewart was a part of the lineup for the New Orleans Jazz Festival, alongside Tyler Childers, David Byrne, The Black Keys, T-Pain, Raye, and many more.