Artists Included Launches AI Music Company That Focuses on Creator Ownership and Ethical Re-Recordings

Home News Nevaeh Ebanks June 16th, 2026 - 11:49 PM

Artist Included is an artist-first music and technology company dedicated to ethical, artist-approved voice AI that prioritizes creator ownership and control. Co-founded by CEO Paul “PK” Kemsley and entertainment attorney and film producer Jeremy Rosen, the company enables artists to revisit classic recordings and create new, artist-owned masters while retaining a meaningful stake in their work’s future value. The company’s executive leadership includes Chairman Robert Earl, Kurt Busch, and board members Antony Antoniou, Rob Guthrie, and Patryk Strojny.

For its first release, Artist Included partnered with Boy George to create a new version of Culture Club’s iconic hit “Karma Chameleon.” Boy George recently performed a duet with Peter Murphy with a new song, “Let The Flowers Grow” with a matching music video.

Boy George recorded fresh vocals in the studio, with AI technology used solely to enhance and support the final recording rather than replace the artist’s performance. The project reflects the company’s core principles of consent, transparency, rights clearance, and artist participation, positioning Artist Included at the forefront of the evolving conversation surrounding AI, ownership, and the future of music.

“Revisiting ‘Karma Chameleon’ in this way was emotional and creatively inspiring,” said Boy George. “The goal was never to replace the original — it was to celebrate it and allow the song to continue evolving for new audiences.”

The release marks the first in a series of planned projects featuring legendary artists spanning the 1960s through the 2000s. Artist Included aims to create new recordings while unlocking opportunities across streaming platforms, sync licensing, film, television, advertising, gaming, brand partnerships, sponsorships, exclusive vinyl releases, direct-to-fan campaigns, foreign-language adaptations, remixes, tokenization, Dolby Atmos formats and trailerized content.

“For decades, artists created the soundtrack to our lives while much of the long-term value drifted away from the people who made it,” said Kemsley. “Artist Included was built to help reverse that dynamic. This isn’t about replacing artists or exploiting legacy catalogs — it’s about helping artists create new ones. Used responsibly, AI has the potential to become one of the most powerful creative tools the music industry has ever seen.”

“The future of AI in music must put artists at the center — creatively, ethically, and economically,” added Rosen. “Artist Included is building a model where artists directly control and participate in the future value generated from their music, voice, brand, and legacy. We’re helping shift the conversation from piracy to partnership through a responsible and artist-focused approach to AI.”