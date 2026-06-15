Zach Bryan Shares New Song And Video “Breakfast In Bed”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 15th, 2026 - 10:29 PM

Zach Bryan has shared a new song and video titled “Breakfast In Bed,” continuing his habit of releasing music without much warning or context, according to Stereogum.

The video shows Bryan and a bandmate performing the track in a dark room, with light coming in through the drawn blinds. The simple setting fits the song’s stripped-down feeling, as Bryan sings over a soft acoustic guitar figure that gives the track a stark and emotional sound. Like much of Bryan’s music, “Breakfast In Bed” does not feel overly polished, but instead leans into the raw and lo-fi style that has helped define his recent records.

On “Breakfast In Bed,” Bryan seems to sing to someone whose life is falling apart under sadness, drinking, shame and a broken sense of himself. The lyrics describe a person who is “so damn alive” but still “halfway dead,” suggesting that he is physically living while emotionally or spiritually struggling. The repeated line, “You ain’t half the man that you are in your head,” also points to someone whose self-image has become distorted, whether through pride, guilt or pain.

The song also uses beer as a repeated image to show how broken the person’s routine has become. When Bryan sings about beer for breakfast being “breakfast in bed,” the line turns something that should feel comforting into a sign of loneliness and self-destruction. Still, the song does not treat the person as hopeless, especially when Bryan sings, “You ain’t a sickness, you ain’t a disease,” which gives the track a more compassionate feeling.

Zach Bryan has also released “Down, Down, Stream” as the opening track from his sixth studio album With Heaven On Top, showing that he is continuing to build his sound through a large self-written, self-recorded and self-produced project made in Tulsa, Oklahoma.





