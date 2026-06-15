Stagecoach Announces 2027 Festival Dates

Home News Beka Welsh June 15th, 2026 - 9:55 PM

The California-based country music festival, Stagecoach, has just announced its upcoming dates for Spring 2027. The highly anticipated festival for all country music fans on the West Coast, and those able to travel in, is set to return for the 19th time next year, taking place April 23-25.

Stagecoach’s line-up this year featured performances by country stars and newcomers alike, including headlining sets from Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone. It also featured crowd-drawing sets by Ella Langley, Pitbull, Bailey Zimmerman, Teddy Swims and Red Clay Strays. Actress Sydney Sweeney made an appearance at the festival as well, debuting her lingerie brand SYRN, with a pop-up saloon featuring karaoke and a variety of celebrity guest appearances.

The line-up for next year’s festival is yet to be announced, but will be made public within the next couple of months along with the festival’s general sale. Advance passes and the AMEX presale will be available to fans this Thursday, June 18th, at 11 A.M, on the festival’s website.