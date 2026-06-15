Julia Jacklin Announces New Album The Gem For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon)”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 1:54 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Julia Jacklin has announced new album, The Gem which will be out on September 25, through 4AD. It is her first album for the label, she co-produced it with Robert Muinos and recorded it in Melbourne, Australia. “The Gem felt like a metaphor for the whole process, because a lot of it did feel like digging,” Julia says. “I felt like I was doing it almost in the dark, just trusting I was going to find something.”

The first single from the album is the jangly and catchy earworm, “Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon)”, which is amazing by how the stunning instrumentation shakes the background with with a lovely and light pop-rock vibe, while vocal performance dazzles the mind with beautiful harmonies and melodies that match the deeply meaningful topic on “Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon).”

The Gem Track List

1. Brand New

2. God Sometimes

3. If I Had The Hand Of God

4. The Hardest Thing

5. Angel Vision

6. Real Life

7. Get Away From Me (I Think I’ll Love You Soon)

8. You Turned On The Tap

9. Walk On Me

10. I Wish [feat. The Maes]