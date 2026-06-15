Jon Spencer Shares Animated New Single And Video “Mr. Lion”

Home News Guillaume Oded June 15th, 2026 - 10:22 PM

Jon Spencer has shared his new single and animated music video “Mr. Lion,” a bluesy and rough-edged track from his latest album Songs of Personal Loss and Protest.

On “Mr. Lion,” Spencer tells a strange jungle story that uses animals to explore hate, fear, toughness and the need for care. The song opens with a warning about how hate can follow someone from the heart into the home and onto others, as Spencer sings about a character who does not feel like he belongs. Instead of treating Mr. Lion as only a villain, the track asks why acting tough has become his way of surviving and getting along with others he feels he does not belong with.

The animated video matches the song’s playful but uneasy mood, turning the lyrics into a chaotic cartoon world filled with animals caught in conflict. Mr. Chimpanzee, Elephant and Mrs. Crocodile appear in the middle of the ruckus while Mr. Lion and his boys cause fear throughout the jungle. Beneath the humor, the song carries a serious message about bullying, violence and the way power can become dangerous when it is driven by anger.

Spencer also softens the track through images of innocence and care. After the ground shakes and the jungle falls into chaos, the speaker notices a kitten looking up at him. That moment changes the feeling of the song, suggesting that love, warmth and laughter can interrupt fear.

Jon Spencer has presented “Orange Slice Blues” as a frantic post-punk rockabilly track where he sounds restless, exhausted and emotionally unraveling. Spencer is actively promoting his upcoming album Songs of Personal Loss and Protest with his touring band and a North American tour.