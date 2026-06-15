Deezer Introduces Free AI Music Detector Tool For Streaming Platforms

Home News Guillaume Oded June 15th, 2026 - 10:27 PM

Deezer has introduced a free AI music detector tool that allows users to check whether any songs in their playlists have been generated using AI technology.

According to NME, The tool is available in 27 languages and has been described by Deezer as more than 99 percent accurate. It works by identifying specific artifacts that AI software leaves behind in music, which can help listeners find out whether synthetic tracks are appearing in their playlists. The tool can also be used across several streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and SoundCloud.

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said the company has been working to detect and label AI-generated music for the past year and a half. According to Lanternier, Deezer decided to make the tool available to everyone because no other company has followed its lead in giving listeners more transparency about AI music.

“A vast majority of people want to know if AI music is being recommended to them and our data show that nearly half of the users joining Deezer from another platform have AI tracks in their playlists,” said Lanternier. “We’re expecting our AI music detector to be an eye-opening experience for listeners around the world.”

Deezer has said its research shows that 43 percent of users who joined from other streaming services had AI-generated music in their playlists, while 80 percent of users want AI-generated tracks to be clearly labeled. The company also recently revealed that 44 percent of the music now uploaded to its platform is AI-generated, with about 75,000 AI tracks being added each day.

The launch comes as the music industry continues to debate how AI should be used in creative work. Spotify and Universal Music Group recently signed a new licensing deal that will allow Premium users to create AI covers and remixes of licensed tracks from participating artists. At the same time, artists and filmmakers have continued to raise concerns about how AI could affect human creativity, music discovery and the future of original work.

According to MXDWN, artificial intelligence is becoming an important but uncertain force in the creative world. Kate Bush sees it as something people may admire the same way Monet admired the smog in industrial London: beautiful, modern and fascinating, but also possibly dangerous in ways we do not fully understand yet. AI could either lead humanity toward progress and new artistic possibilities, or it could create a darker future where people become disconnected from real human feeling.