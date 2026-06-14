RIP: Oliver Tree Dead at 32

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 14th, 2026 - 1:44 PM

Oliver Tree (born Oliver Tree Nickell), a singer, director and record producer best known for his hit songs “Life Goes On” and “Miss You,” with Robin Schulz, has died. He was 32. The artist was among six killed when two helicopters collided in Recreio dos Bandeirantes in the Southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday morning, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California, Tree rose to fame on Vine in 2016 with his alter ego “Turbo,” who was known for his signature bowl cut, oversized ’80s clothing and eccentric persona. That year, he released his first big song, “When I’m Down,” which ultimately put him on the map and led to a contract with Atlantic Records in 2017.

Oliver Tree released four studio albums under Atlantic: Ugly Is Beautiful (2020), Cowboy Tears (2022), Alone in a Crowd (2023) and his most recent, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, which dropped in April. He also previously released an independent album, Splitting Branches, under his earlier alias “Tree” in 2013. His most notable tracks include “Life Goes On,” “Miss You” with Robin Schulz, “Cash Mashine,” “Alien Boy,” “Hurt,” and “Jerk.” In addition to writing and producing his own music, Tree also directed his own music videos which became known for their theatrical and eccentric nature.

On June 6, Tree performed in São Paulo, Brazil, as part of his world tour in support of his latest album, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly. He was next scheduled to play a show in Lisbon on July 1.

The other victims identified in the crash were three passengers, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, Lucas Vignale and Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, CNN Brazil reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.