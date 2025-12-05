Oliver Tree Shares Upbeat New Single & Video “Joyride”

Home News Anthony Salvato December 5th, 2025 - 9:30 AM

Pop performer Oliver Tree released his second single of the year, and second in three months, earlier this week debuting a new track titled “Joyride”. “Joyride” is a fast paced high stakes track that blends high intensity upbeat drumbeats with more electronic sounds to mimic the adrenaline rush of a joyride in a car.

The music video builds on this as Tree is adorned in a two-piece red full body suit full of patterns, and furnished with a big fur hat on top. The video opens with Tree standing on top of a car with a matching pattern to his jumpsuit. The car is tilted on its side on two wheels as Tree stands on the roof with his arms out from his sides holding a scarf with the patter around him.

Tree is joined in the video by men in ski masks who take turns carrying and driving the car. The scenes are often filled with one of more cars driving around, drifting, and hitting tight turns around the city. Tree is found in a variety of locations during the shots whether it be him driving, hanging out the window, or even in one case hanging upside down by his feet while cars fly around below him.

The video continues into the night as fireworks and flames make their way to the screen, including a man shooting off fireworks into the night sky. The video ends with Oliver Tree holding something up to the camera that is on fire. He tosses it at the car from the beginning of the video as the car explodes, Tree is sent backwards to the ground, and the car is engulfed in flames. The video concludes with Tree sitting on the gun nozzle of a tank with his entourage of masked men behind him as they ride out into the darkness, pushing right past the old car.