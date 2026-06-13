Pussy Riot Teams Up With Cypress Hill’s B-Real For New Single “Gore”

Home News Lana June 13th, 2026 - 10:54 AM

Photo: Pussy Riot

Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot has released its fiery new single “Gore”, a collab with Cypress Hill legend B-Real, as part of the group’s newly released debut album CYKA. Arriving alongside the full album, the track delivers one of the record’s most urgent and politically charged moments, blending Pussy Riot’s confrontational activism with B-Real’s unmistakable West Coast. Built on a dark, industrial-leaning beat layered with aggressive electronic textures and distorted bass, “Gore” feels intentionally chaotic. The song merges punk vibes and dystopian production into a restless protest that reflects the social unrest and political tension that inspired its creation.

According to Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova, the collaboration with B-Real grew out of a shared experience during protests and demonstrations in Los Angeles. The pair connected during Tom Morello’s Defend LA benefit concert for immigrant rights organisations after ICE raids and protests erupted outside Pussy Riot’s POLICE STATE exhibition at MOCA.

“There is a universality to street wisdom,” Tolokonnikova explained. “Don’t trust cops, don’t cross people. These ideas transcend country of origin and background.”

“Gore” arrives as one of the centrepiece tracks on CYKA, Pussy Riot’s long-awaited debut album. The 14-track project reflects years of activism, exile, personal loss, and political resistance, with contributions from B-Real, Salem Ilese and Avenged Sevenfold. Throughout the record, Tolokonnikova explores themes of authoritarianism, war, grief, survival and rebellion, delivering some of the most personal and uncompromising music of her career.

The album’s release follows another headline-grabbing moment from Pussy Riot, whose recent “Disobey” protest action at the Venice Biennale drew international attention by challenging Russia’s return to the prestigious art exhibition. The accompanying “Disobey” video was filmed during the demonstration and continues the collective’s long tradition of blending activism and performance art.