Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 2:07 PM

Pussy Riot did not announce their debut album, CYKA with a cute Instagram carousel but instead, they launched it with an explosive protest at the Venice Biennale, the so-called “Olympics of the art world”, timed deliberately to coincide with Russia’s controversial return to the event. The stunt made headlines globally and sent exactly the message intended: we see you, we hate it, we brought cameras, and we declare “DISOBEY”. The group has officially announced their debut music album, CYKA to come out on Friday, June 12.

Vladimir Putin is even listed as a contributor on the album (please check the DSP liner notes) and make of that what you will. Fourteen years of protest, imprisonment, surveillance, exile and survival crystallized into one record; CYKA is the album Pussy Riot’s founder, Nadya Tolokonnikova, was always building toward. Alongside today’s debut announcement, they release “CANDY DOPAMINE” featuring Avenged Sevenfold. The ditty is a fever dream/panic attack collision of punk rage, pop hooks and the kind of emotional honesty that makes you feel like you have been punched in the chest in the best possible way.

CYKA Track List

1. GODS LEFT

2. PAIN / БОЛЬ

3. NOTHING TO LOSE

4. CYKA ft Vladimir Putin

5. MURKA

6. GORE ft B-Real

7. CANDY DOPAMINE ft Avenged Sevenfold

8. FACELESS PIGS

9. UTOPIA ft salem ilese

10. DISOBEY

11. GOD LOVES THE FIERCE / БОГ ЛЮБИТ ЛЮТЫХ

12. CANCEL ME

13. BLIZZARD

14. OUTRO

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette